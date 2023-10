Jake Hemmert Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man accused of murdering his father and stuffing his body in a freezer inside their home has entered a written plea of not guilty.

In September, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Jake Hemmert, charged with second-degree murder for his father’s death.

Hemmert has an arraignment scheduled for Monday afternoon, but he is not required to be in court for it.

He has entered a waiver of arraignment and a written plea of not guilty.