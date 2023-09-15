Man arrested for killing his father and putting the body in the freezer

A man has been arrested and accused of killing his father and stuffing his body in a freezer.

For several weeks, investigators were at this home on Yellow Wood Drive in Alva searching for a missing man. Friday it was revealed that the man’s body was in his house the entire time.

“I just don’t understand how a young man can kill his own father like that,” said Bud and Jeanne Collins, neighbors to the man who was found.

Brian Hemmert was last heard from around June 20. Detectives say that’s when the unusual activity with Brian’s bank cards began. It’s also around the same time Brian’s son, Jake, started selling off Brian’s possessions. Investigators say just two days later, a large freezer chest was delivered to the home.

A police report revealed while Brian was in bed, his son Jake shot him to death before stuffing his body in a freezer. The mattress was cut up and stuffed in trash bags before being stashed in the attic.

“He was absolutely not suicidal. Brian loved life. He rode his bike every day. He did 20 laps in the pool every day. He did two extra for me every day. He loved life. He was a great guy. He was such a nice man, that this is just crazy,” said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

WINK News spoke with neighbors on and off camera. Most said Brian was very active in the community and very friendly. They also described Jake’s life as a ‘mess’. Two neighbors even told WINK News Brian told them to pray for his son Jake.