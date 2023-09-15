LCSO: Missing man’s body found in son’s freezer

Jake Ryan Hemmert mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

The son of a missing man now faces homicide charges after deputies found the man dead in a freezer.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a family member had reported Brian Hemmert missing.

Last week, deputies swarmed the street in the River Hall neighborhood while looking for evidence in the man’s disappearance.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the missing man’s son, Jake Ryan Hemmert, 31, faces a homicide charge on top of charges of fraud and grand theft.

Jake Is being held on $825,000 bail in the Lee County jail.