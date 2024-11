A Punta Gorda man who lost almost everything following hurricanes Milton and Helene is now searching for his missing service dog.

The 11-year-old service dog, Halo, has been missing since Oct. 28, and his owner, Bill Bender, tirelessly searches every inch of the area for a glimmer of hope.

“When he disappeared, I mean that shattered my life completely,” said Bender. “I could live in Punta Gorda, but after 11 years and to suddenly lose him, you’re miserable.”

Bender and his other service dog, 12-year-old Shamus, have both been searching for their third family member for over a week.

While Bender’s home needs repairs, he must first address the issue of repairing his family.

“I can’t look that far ahead,” said Bender. “I just have to look to finding the dog, bringing him back and putting our family together, me, Seamus and Halo.”

In Bender’s attempt to locate Halo, he hired a professional dog tracker. The two have placed flyers throughout the Punta Gorda area; his contact information is in the article.

“I must have received nearly 1000 texts from people looking for him, asking what they could do,” said Bender. “It’s just wonderful that people come together at a time like this. There are a lot of dog lovers in Florida, and they are coming true to us.”

Bender worries that Halo may suffer from Lost Dog Syndrome, meaning the animal may run away when approached.

If you locate Halo, contact Bender through the following phone numbers: 941-626-0596 or 941-875-2619.

The flyer’s phone number is different from those mentioned above. The number provided is 239-357-8998.