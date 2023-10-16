Suzanne Somers ends decades-long battle with breast cancer

Actress Suzanne Somers, most known for her role on the TV sitcom “Three’s Company” died from breast cancer Sunday, her family said. Somers was first diagnosed in 2000, and in July of 2023, she revealed on Instagram that her cancer returned.

RELATED: Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76

She lived for more than two decades after her initial diagnosis. A Naples breast cancer surgeon explains that it is becoming more common due to better treatment options. A Naples area breast cancer surgeon shares how.