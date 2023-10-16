Tropical Depression Sean to dissipate; updates in the Atlantic

Outlook of the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m., Monday advisory, Tropical Depression Sean is expected to dissipate into a remnant low by Monday night into Tuesday.

The post-tropical system is moving toward the west-northwest at approximately 12 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have become more concentrated and better organized, according to the NHC.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler reported, “The one area now has an 70% chance of developing; Sean is expected to dissipate in the upcoming days.”

Sean is forecast to encounter an increasingly dry mid-level environment during the next couple of days, causing weakening. It has now become a tropical depression.

The Weather Authority will update you regarding the Tropics and other developments in the Atlantic.