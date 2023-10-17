Lee County School District to hold meeting regarding student safety

The Lee County School District will hold a meeting on Tuesday regarding the implementation of the Florida Safe Schools Assessment.

Created by the Florida Department of Education, the tool found several improvable aspects that the public school system could implement to improve student safety.

Some examples of what the tool found:

Additional fencing for various school sites.

Continuing to upgrade security cameras for better vantage points.

Better lighting at night in parking lots.

Requests for additional safety and security specialist positions.

Continuing training for school staff throughout the year.

The Lee County School District will hold a meeting where the Head of Security will explain in detail the plans to enhance student safety within the district at 1 p.m.