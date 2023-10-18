Getting your resume past the AI hiring filter

99 percent of Fortune 500 companies now use Artificial Intelligence – or AI – as a screening tool for resumes according to data from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. That means some simple mistakes that the AI bots don’t like could be costing you.

You might spend hours perfecting your resume but three out of four are never seen by a real person. That’s because AI screening bots are weeding them out at most large companies. Sample resume

“Honestly, I think resumes are overlooked now,” one job hopeful said.

“AI technology is here to improve our lives, right? But, it’s probably more likely to destroy our lives,” added another job hopeful.

Resume tips

To get your resume past the bots, you’ll want to avoid common mistakes.

Keep it simple

First: don’t include photos. The scanning bots can only process text. Another mistake is not having keywords from the job description in your resume. Be sure to include them but don’t overstuff it. Aim for two to three keywords. Also, don’t make your layout too different. Your resume should have a clean, simple layout with standard margins and clear headings. Creative fonts can also confuse AI bots. Stick with safe choices like Times New Roman, Arial, or Calibri. Resume tips

Format matters

Another common error is using an incorrect file type. Some AI platforms may have trouble reading certain file formats. It’s best to use common ones like .docx or .pdf for your resume. The last mistake is not providing context when listing your accomplishments. Instead of saying: “Increased sales by 30 percent,” try something like: “Implemented a new marketing strategy that increased sales by 30 percent in the last quarter.”

Experts say it’s also important to remember that AI won’t recognize humor or sarcasm, so it’s best to use a professional tone and provide precise information.