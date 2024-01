Phillips Park. CREDIT: LEE GOV

Bad weather put a damper on the annual Junior Olympics event, forcing it to get rescheduled, and it’s finally set to happen at Phillips Community Park.

According to the Lee County government, the Junior Olympics event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 5675 Seasame Drive in Bokeelia.

The free event, hosted by the Kiwanis of Greater Pine Island and Lee County Parks & Recreation, is for children between kindergarten and fifth grade.

Some of the events for the Junior Olympics will be the long jump, 50-yard dash, 400 meters, softball throw and more.

First-place winners will get a trophy and a ribbon. Second-place and third-place finishers will also get ribbons.

You can register on the day of the event or at Pine Island Elementary School.

If you are going to compete, you should arrive by 8:30 a.m. to register. You’ll also need to sign a participant waiver.