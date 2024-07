Keyana Cranston, 11, and Amiyah Kent, 9, have shined with Olympia Track Club. Both of them have a lot of hardware to show off.

When asked how many awards Keyana has, she answered, “about 62.”

From a young age, Cranston showcased her skill. She said, “I always used to when I was four or five I would run around the house like so many laps. And my dad he was like how about you do track so I was like yeah sounds fun.”

Now, Cranston and Kent will showcase their skills at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in North Carolina for the first time after securing a top eight finish in the state at the qualifying event in Jacksonville.

“My auntie was with me at the time and when I got done with my races she told me,” Kent said.

“I was kind of like nervous because the girls were bigger than me, taller than me,” Cranston said. “They all were strong. So it was kind of hard and it was also kind of easy. Like some of the girls were hard and some of the girls were easy.”

Olympia Track Club head coach Maddette Smith said, “I expected it. I knew that they could do it. And I knew it was going to be one of those breakout years.”

The two are excited for the opportunity to represent their club and their community together.

“I’m glad that Mayah made it but also I hope she does good. I hope I do good. I hope we both do good,” Cranston said.

When asked what she’s most excited about, Kent said, “getting first place.”

Cranston said her goal was to, “try to get first, second or third.”