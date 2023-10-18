Shooting investigation at Fort Myers intersection

Credit: WINK News.

Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles near the Colonial Boulevard and Colonial Center Drive intersection.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person was injured in the shooting, around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fort Myers police are looking for information regarding the shooting.

At this time, it is believed the shooting was an isolated incident, an the investigation remains active.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.