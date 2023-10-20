Scaling back search for 80-year-old missing Collier County woman

Missing woman. CREDIT: WINK News

Changes are happening in the Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s search for the missing 80-year-old woman last seen Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Friday, they are scaling back the search for Margaret Gallaway.

They believe that the Ring Doorbell video from Monday afternoon is the last time anyone saw Gallaway walking in her Crown Pointe neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office said they will keep a command station in the area, and they do not plan on the Marco Patriots helping again on Friday.