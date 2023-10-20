Punta Gorda muscle car museum founder Rick Treworgy dies at 74

Rick Treworgy, who founded Muscle Car City Museum in Punta Gorda, died at 74, local officials confirmed.

While he was best known as the owner of hundreds of classic cars, some of which he put on display in the now-closed museum, Treworgy also was the owner of several companies and had vast land holdings in the area.

One of his former properties in Punta Gorda off Jones Loop Road is being developed into a residential community. He had real estate partnerships with Bruce Laishley, a restaurateur and entrepreneur who was instrumental in bringing food service distributor Cheney Brothers to Charlotte County, and local entrepreneur Ron Evans.

