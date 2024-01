A local business in Charlotte County is missing multiples of the same car parts on their fleet vehicles.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that several catalytic converters were stolen out of HomeTeam Pest Defenses vehicles.

These were stolen from their Punta Gorda location off of Sandhill Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement, “At this time, I have nothing to indicate any other Charlotte County businesses were involved. However, catalytic converter thefts are commonly stolen, often as part of statewide trends. Our team will investigate and attempt to determine if this is an isolated incident.”

This remains an active investigation.

If you have any information on these thefts, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.