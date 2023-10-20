Punta Gorda to replace New Operation Cooper Street board with nonprofit

Punta Gorda City Council will seek a nonprofit organization to take over leadership of New Operation Cooper Street following the death of recreation center president Dr. David Klein in late August.

Current New Operation Cooper Street Board President Jaha Cummings, a local businessman and former councilman, wasn’t in attendance at the Wednesday meeting. He expressed surprise about the decision, arguing the recreation center was being run efficiently with no need to replace the board or have a nonprofit run the organization.

Council raised issues with transparency and whether the recreation center at 650 Mary St., which has provided child care, after-school activities, mentoring programs for high school graduates and senior services, was serving the entire community.

