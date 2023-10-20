Tammy becomes a hurricane, watches and warnings for Leeward Islands

According to an intermediate update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Tammy has formed in the Caribbean, and it is approaching the Leeward Islands.

According to the NHC, tropical storm and hurricane conditions are possible in the Leeward Islands, where hurricane and tropical storm warnings are in effect. Martinque is under a watch. Tropical Storm watches and warnings for Tammy. CREDIT: WINK News

Tammy is traveling west-northwest at around 7 mph with a westward motion to a northwest turn is expected by Friday night or Saturday.

Tammy has sustained maximum sustained winds near 75 mph, as of 10 a.m.

There is also a disturbance in the Caribbean.

According to WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch, “An area of low pressure could form this weekend over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system will be possible before it moves inland over Central America by the early to middle portion of next week.”

Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.

Both this development and Tropical Storm Tammy are not expected to affect Southwest Florida.

The Weather Authority will continue to update information about Tropical Storm Tammy as new developments become available.