STARability Run, Walk and Roll at the Paradise Cove Sports Complex (CREDIT: WINK News)

A record 400 people came to the 6th annual STARability Run, Walk and Roll 5k for inclusivity and honoring those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

WINK News Anchor Corey Lazar emceed the event Saturday morning at the Paradise Cove Sports Complex in Naples. WINK News Anchor Corey Lazar speaking at STARability (CREDIT: WINK News)

“The community embracing STARability, embracing our mission. This is a really fun event. It is family-friendly, pet-friendly and is for all abilities,” said Karen Govern, CEO of STARability.