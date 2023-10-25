Bay Oaks Little League field reopens after Hurricane Ian flooded it

Fort Myers Beach baseball field getting repairs. CREDIT: WINK News

Hurricane Ian devastated much of Southwest Florida in 2022, and yet another sign of progress is reopening.

Former professional softball player Jennie Finch, who is also famous for striking out Major League Baseball players, will host a dedication ceremony for the Bay Oaks Little League baseball field at 2731 Oak Street in Fort Myers Beach at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

After salt water flooded it, neighbors worked to help in the recovering of the baseball field.

The Bay Oaks Little League team had won a $50,000 grant from the eighth annual Scott’s Field Refurbishment program. The team was one of three selected to receive the grant, which heavily contributed towards the restoration of the Little League field.

Finch will hold a brief question and answer session for the young community athletes at Wednesday’s event.