Golden Gate Estates apartment complex with income-restricted housing approved by Collier Commissioners

Planned apartment complex Ascend Naples was approved Tuesday by a supermajority vote from the Collier County Board of Commissioners after almost 7 hours of discussion.

The project, a half mile east of Logan Boulevard along Vanderbilt Beach Road, will consist of 208 units across 17.5 acres. Requiring an amendment to the county’s growth management plan, the land is now zoned to be the Ascend Naples Residential Planned Unit Development from the previously zoned Estates.

Out of all the units, which are deemed luxury, 34% will be income restricted. With the average median income, or AMI, of almost $100,000 for a family of four in Collier County, 31 units will be restricted to 80% AMI, 31 restricted to 100% and 9 units restricted to 120%. The complex will have an amenity center with a clubhouse of a maximum 12,000 square feet along with 2.35 acres of preserve.

