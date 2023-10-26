Man arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating minor in DeSoto County

Milton Antonio Cruz-Espinoza mugshot. Credit: Desoto County Sheriff’s Office

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a minor, which led to her getting pregnant.

According to DCSO, the rape happened in May.

DeSoto detectives investigated the situation, which involved several interviews with the victim.

Detectives named 45-year-old Milton Antonio Cruz-Espinoza as the primary suspect.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Cruz-Espinoza on Oct. 12.

He was located during a traffic stop and taken into custody due to the warrant.

Cruz-Espinoza is currently facing charges of lewd and lascivious battery, molestation, impregnating a child under the age of 16 and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child.