Sanibel’s economic upheaval from Hurricane Ian nearly 13 months later

Sanibel saw more than 200 visitors a day before Hurricane Ian, but almost 13 months later, less than 50 are showing up daily.

This launches a vicious domino effect for the few businesses on the island. There simply isn’t enough foot traffic on the island, and when people finally come to visit, there are not enough places to stay.

The Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce told WINK News that the number of short-term units is 10% of what it used to be. That means with fewer people able to stay on the island, restaurants and other businesses are feeling the impact.

“Each and every business within our county on the coastal areas are in different phases of readiness. The one thing that everyone has in common is the fact that their numbers are way down. Regardless of whether they’re 20% open or 100%,” said John Lai, the CEO and president of the Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce.

The major problem is a lack of lodging.

“Our restaurants and our attractions know that without beds to occupy, their businesses are already in at a handicap, so to speak,” said Lai, “so what we’re trying to do right now as an organization, I think as a region is push people to the inland properties.”

However, it’s not just the low number of vacationers causing problems.

“Pre-Ian, we had roughly 7,500 full-time residents on the island. Post-Ian, we have right around 1,000,” said Lai.

“We’ve definitely felt it. Without the traffic of day trippers coming to the beach,” said Katy Forret, the general manager of Doc Fords.

Doc Fords is one of 104 businesses that’s a member of the Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce, which is equal to a fifth of what the number was before Hurricane Ian.

Forret said business has been picking up thanks to inland locals.

“People traveling from Punta Gorda, Naples, all over just to come out, see the island, have lunch at Doc Fords,” said Forret.

Meanwhile, at Rachel Pierce’s Art Gallary, business has been good, but she knows everyone on the Barrier Islands needs each other.

“If all the other businesses don’t thrive, I’m not going to thrive either,” said Pierce.

Realizing Ian knocked out all the hotel rooms, business leaders say hitting the 10% mark is amazing, and to have a fifth of the businesses reopened is a win.

The message is to remind visitors that Southwest Florida is open, and there are places to stay and businesses that need the support of locals.