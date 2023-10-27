Jaycee Park changes from a boater’s perspective

Jaycee Park is a hidden gem that many people are fighting to preserve, but many people say that the gem is in jeopardy with the recently approved concept plan.

The park has had a Cape Coral community in and out of city council meetings for weeks.

What is to come for Jaycee Park now that the design concept is in the works stretches farther than the rocks on the shore.

The plan shown at a city meeting this month includes building out two docks on either side of the park. It also takes away the carports that allow just feet between visitors’ front tires and the water.

No specifics are out yet on the design or the possible work to be done on the shoreline here, which leads to chatter about what might happen.

“They will never be able to mitigate it if they take out this waterfront,” said boater John Silver. “It will never be the same, and I strongly feel that a lot of people, people will be very upset about it once they understand what’s happened,” Silver said.

Whether you are seeing Jaycee Park from the shore or the sidewalk, this city’s design concept for the park is not finalized. The community’s input still has time to be heard.

If you have an opinion to share on the future of Jaycee Park a meeting is being there Saturday morning at 10:30 under the first pavilion.