Stone Crab Festival is back after Ian washed away last year’s event

The annual Stone Crab Festival, a 13-year-long tradition, is happening in Naples on Friday night.

The line of people waiting to devour some stone crab shows how much people enjoy the event. And when they began prepping the crabs, suddenly, people swarmed the booth, eager for their first bite. Some of the stone crab available at the festival. CREDIT: WINK News

People are elated to be back at the festival. It’s hard not to, considering the aftermath of Hurricane Ian ensured the festival didn’t happen in 2022.

If you’re a stone crab fan, the Stone Crab Festival is the place to be this weekend. The free event includes live music at Tin City by Joey Calderaio Band, as well as arts and craft vendors and discounted rentals at Pure Naples.

If you’re unable to make it to the festival on Friday, you still have time to go on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a big lineup of musical guests and, of course, many more stone crabs for hungry guests to devour.