SWFL High School Football: Week 10

District titles were on the line and rivalries had to be decided in Week 10 of the high school football season in SWFL.
Check out all the week 10 scores and watch highlights from some of the biggest games:
Bonita Springs 6 Naples 41
Estero 0 Bishop Verot 52
Riverdale 14 Lehigh 48
Fort Myers 38 Cypress Lake 0
Parrish Community 10 Port Charlotte 49
North Fort Myers 42 Island Coast 0
Cape Coral 34 at Mariner 50
Charlotte 44 Ida Baker 7
Immokalee 13 Gulf Coast 10
South Fort Myers 17 Dunbar 41
Lely 7 Golden Gate 38
Barron Collier 34 St. Brendan 7
Windmere Prep 32 St. John Neumann 38
SFCA 7 ECS 63
Lemon Bay 26 Booker 18
DeSoto County 7 Palmetto Ridge 46
Indian Rocks Christian 34 LaBelle 21
Aubrey Rogers 3 East Lee County 47