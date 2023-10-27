SWFL High School Football: Week 10

District titles were on the line and rivalries had to be decided in Week 10 of the high school football season in SWFL.

Check out all the week 10 scores and watch highlights from some of the biggest games:

Bonita Springs 6 Naples 41

Estero 0 Bishop Verot 52

Riverdale 14 Lehigh 48

Fort Myers 38 Cypress Lake 0

Parrish Community 10 Port Charlotte 49

North Fort Myers 42 Island Coast 0

Cape Coral 34 at Mariner 50

Charlotte 44 Ida Baker 7

Immokalee 13 Gulf Coast 10

South Fort Myers 17 Dunbar 41

Lely 7 Golden Gate 38

Barron Collier 34 St. Brendan 7

Windmere Prep 32 St. John Neumann 38

SFCA 7 ECS 63

Lemon Bay 26 Booker 18

DeSoto County 7 Palmetto Ridge 46

Indian Rocks Christian 34 LaBelle 21

Aubrey Rogers 3 East Lee County 47