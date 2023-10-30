Deadly crash in Collier County as vehicle found completely submerged

A driver is dead early Oct. 30 after crashing into a canal in Collier County. Credit: WINK

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly car crash where a vehicle was found almost completely submerged in a canal.

The incident was reported early Monday as CCSO and State Troopers responded to the crash north of the Pine Ridge Road exit on I-75 near mile marker 109.

The driver was confirmed deceased by officials after being transported to a local hospital.

The details of the crash are currently being investigated.

