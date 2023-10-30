Shootings, car break-ins, drug deals – what and where crimes are happening in Southwest Florida

Crime and safety are two of the biggest issues that concern pretty much everyone. We like to feel safe, whether in our home, car or when we stop at the grocery store.

And when it comes to our family, that sentiment is amplified.

There are tools to help you figure out areas to avoid or maybe help you pick one neighborhood over another if you are moving.

Where are the crimes happening?

Many law enforcement agencies utilize crime mapping software that allows you to track incidents in your neighborhood.

In Cape Coral, the map identifies traffic incidents, crimes, arrests and more. You can also drill down to your specific address. Once you are on the Cape Coral Police Department website, click crime map on the left-hand side.

Here are the other crime maps available in Southwest Florida:

Charlotte County Crime Map

Punta Gorda Police – Enter a date range and hit enter.

Naples PD and the Collier Sheriff’s Office

DeSoto County

Lee County Crime Map

Cape Coral and Fort Myers Police Departments use the Atlas One app to help you track and report crimes and access other community services. Look for it in the app store.

Southwest Florida, by the numbers

The FBI has a tool on its website that allows you to track the number of crimes in your area as long as your local law enforcement agency contributes its data.

For example, Collier County does report its numbers to the FBI. In 2022, there were 665 violent crime incidents and 776 offenses reported by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

‘All violent crime incidents’ are defined as “four offenses to include murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Violent crimes involve force or threat of force.”

The FBI further breaks down the information by victim and offender age, sex, race, and ethnicity.

Big Picture

The FBI’s crime statistic estimates for 2022, which were released in mid-October, show that national violent crime decreased an estimated 1.7% in 2022 compared to 2021 estimates: