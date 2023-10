According to a study by the CDC, one in 10 children is diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

ADHD diagnosis within children have been on a steady increase, making it one of the most common mental conditions in children.

WINK News Anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Dr. Keenan Tamm, a Clinical psychologist with the Healthcare Network about what it means to be diagnosed with ADHD and how to treat it.

