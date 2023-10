Photo by Ladyfern Photos on Pexels.com

People in Southwest Florida wonder if and when they will see Fall colors in the trees with temperatures ebbing away from the scorching Summer heat.

According to The Foliage Report, some areas of Florida are starting to see low amounts of color in the trees.

Northern Florida and areas up the Panhandle are the only areas where you can find any Fall colors in the trees.

Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties show little to no color this week.

The areas in the Southeastern United States with peak Fall color are the Southwestern areas of North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee, much of Kentucky and Western Arkansas. Photo by Craig Adderley on Pexels.com

The next Foliage Report is expected on Monday, Nov. 6. With any luck, Southwest Florida will see colorful leaves in the next couple of weeks.

Click here to see The Foliage Report map of colors in the Southeastern United States.

Click here to see a map of where Fall colors can be found across the United States.