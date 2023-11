Road closures in Punta Gorda for Halloween (CREDIT: WINK News)

Careful, goblins and ghouls are crossing! Punta Gorda is going all out for Halloween in their historic district. Here are some road closures to be aware of.

According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, West Marion Avenue will be closed from Cross Street (US 41 S) to Shreve Street. West Retta Esplanade will also be closed from Harvey Street to Shreve Street.

All side streets between West Marion Avenue and West Retta Esplanade and between Cross Street and Shreve Street will also be closed to everyone except residents.

The road closures will be in effect from 5:00 p.m. – 9 p.m., or as soon as it is safe to reopen.