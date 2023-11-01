FDOT nominated for the America Transportation Award

Sanibel causeway. Credit: America Transportation Award

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials announced the 12 contenders of the America’s Transportation Awards, with one of the nominees being FDOT for the Sanibel Causeway repairs.

After being heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, the causeway received repairs from a $64 million project by FDOT in Lee County.

The repairs by FDOT mended the bridge, allowing people to safely cross over to the Sanibel Islands.

There are two prizes that the 12 nominees are competing for, the grand prize and the people’s choice award. Both prizes net the winner a $10,000 cash reward each for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winners’ choosing.

The winning choice will be selected on Nov. 15.

To vote for your favorite department of transportation, visit the American Transportation Awards website for more information. Online voting ends on Nov. 14, and individuals cannot vote more than once.