Fort Myers to consider mobility fees to mitigate impacts of development

City of Fort Myers is seeking new ways to help pay for the impact of new development. Currently using transportation impact fees through the Lee County’s program, the city is now looking into a mobility fee ordinance.

Impact fees are one-time fees municipal and county governments in Florida may charge a developer to cover a portion of the anticipated cost of additional infrastructure and public facilities needed to support a new development. Fees are charges to help pay for the impact of a new development on roads, parks, schools and other critical infrastructure.

