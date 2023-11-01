Venice man sentenced for stalking and violent threats in Fort Myers

Ryan Griffin mug shot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Venice man was sentenced to 10 years in prison and then five additional years of probation for threats of stalking.

According to the State Attorney, Ryan Joseph Griffin, 33, was sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated stalking a person in Fort Myers. Griffin was also sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of probation for a written threat to kill or do bodily injury and for a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism. Griffin’s sentences will run at the same time.

Griffin was accused of threatening the victim in 2021 and 2022 after meeting on a dating website.

Griffin violated a final judgment of injunction for protection against stalking by making the threats.

Griffin continued using several ways to communicate, harass and threaten the victim.

The Fort Myers Police Department investigated the crime.

