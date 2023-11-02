Help identify suspect buying Apple tech with stolen credit cards

CREDIT: SWFL Crimestoppers

Authorities need help tracking down a suspect accused of swiping two credit cards to buy expensive Apple tech in Naples.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the suspect is accused of taking the victim’s credit cards on Sept. 23 while at Lakes Park.

Then, on Sept. 27, the suspect used the credit cards at a Naples Apple Store and bought two iPhones and an Apple Watch.

If you can identify the suspect, call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Click here to submit a tip online. You may be eligible for a cash reward and you can remain anonymous.