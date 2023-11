Is someone gunning down native birds on purpose?

According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, nearly 70 birds have been admitted to the agency in the last few weeks. At least four of them had gunshot wounds.

Among them are bullet-riddled birds, a red-shouldered hawk, a red-tailed hawk, and a turkey vulture.

CSF believes all the birds were shot on purpose and that it was not an accident.

WINK News was told the other injuries probably resulted from them being wounded.

The red-tailed hawk was the only bird to survive, but a turkey vulture was also rescued from the side of the road in rural Collier County. The vulture was hit by a vehicle and had a brain injury. The X-ray showed several metal pellets in the vulture’s head, foot, leg, and body.

It was determined the bird had been shot with a BB gun, and one of the bullets fractured the vulture’s right leg.

Native birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, so intentionally harming a bird, its nest, or its eggs is illegal.

While there may be a legal hunting season for some species of birds, shooting the two species of hawks and the great blue heron broke state and federal laws.

Joanna Fitzgerald with the Von Arx Wildlife Hospital said it is disappointing.

“It’s always shocking even though I’ve been here so long, and I’ve seen this repeatedly, it’s still just, it’s just so disappointing to think of the cruelty that people can show towards animals that are just trying to stay alive,” Fitzgerald said.

If you see someone shooting a protected species, you should report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Reports can be anonymous and can provide information that allows law enforcement to investigate.