Jeff Bezos before his 2021 flight into space. Credit: CBS

The founder and CEO of Amazon has announced on social media that he is moving from Seattle to an area with a little more sunshine.

According to an Instagram post from Jeff Bezos, he has decided to move to Miami to be closer to his parents and because of Blue Origin.

Since Blue Origin’s operations are shifting to Cape Canaveral, Bezos believes living closer to that area will benefit his space company.

It’s noteworthy that the CEO of Amazon lived in the Miami area when he was growing up and graduated from Miami Palmetto High School in 1982.