Family with SWFL ties escapes Gaza, arrives safely in Egypt

A family is talking to WINK News just hours after crossing the Gaza border into Israel.

On Thursday, Emilee Rauschenberg, her husband, and her five kids were finally able to get out of Gaza after being stuck in a warzone for weeks.

They are currently staying in a hotel in Cairo.

“This question was how long, and with everything running out, it was gonna get so much worse,” Rauschenberg said.

The family went to Gaza to visit Rauschenberg’s husband’s family farm when the war broke out.

Now, for the first time in what seems like forever, Rauschenberg’s kids are not counting the days, trapped in a shelter, counting the seconds until a bomb drops, counting the hours in line at the border.

Instead, they’re treasuring each and every second of peace at their hotel.