Alejandro Delarosa mug shot. CREDIT CCSO

Attempting to cash a forged check at a Fifth Third Bank in Golden Gate for thousands of dollars on Thursday led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Miami man.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Alejandro Rodriguez Delarosa tried cashing a check for more than $5,000 at the bank located at 4794 Golden Gate Parkway.

The teller thought the check was suspicious after reviewing it closely. Then, once the teller called the account holder, they confirmed the check was fraudulent.

The teller discovered Delarosa had cashed a check for the same amount from the same victim a day earlier. In that case, Delarosa went to a bank in Fort Myers.

“This is another terrific example of our community partnering with us to keep Collier County safe,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

After notifying authorities, Delarosa was interviewed by detectives and taken into custody.

Delarosa faces charges of grand theft of $5,000 to $10,000, uttering a forged instrument and fraudulent use of identification. Delarosa is being held at the Collier County jail.