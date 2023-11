Collier County is the proposed home for a new $25 to $30 million performing arts center dedicated to the memory of superstar tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

Calling Naples “the perfect reflected image” of the blended arts environment her husband advocated, Nicoletta Montovani Pavarotti, his wife, announced plans to build the center in Naples. It would be paired with, she hopes, an academy for young singers, a restaurant and a museum that would house memorabilia from the famed opera singer’s life.

It would be the American home of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation, which is based in the late singer’s home of Modena, Italy.

