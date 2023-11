Businesses are being evacuated, and roads have been shut down after a gas leak in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Police said a worker hit a gas line near Cherokee Avenue and Van Buren Street, just off Palm Beach Boulevard, past the Little Caesar’s Pizza, Monday afternoon.

Currently, all of Palm Beach Boulevard is shut down from Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard to Marsh Avenue.

It remains unknown whether there were any injuries.

