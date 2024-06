Brand new renderings of what the new Times Square on Fort Myers Beach will look like were shown by the property owners.

What Times Square will look like in the future is uncertain after Hurricane Ian washed the shops and restaurants away.

Businesses have managed to stay open with food trucks, but the town and property owners are looking for a more long-term solution.

There have been a lot of ideas going around for what they want to do with Times Square.

Fred Mallone, co-owner of Buffalo Gill, got a sneak peek of the concept plan.

“It’s going to be unbelievable. There’s going to be room for tons of business down here. It’s very attractive; it looked great. It’s exciting for us because we want to be established,” said Mallone. Renderings of Times Square. CREDIT: WINK News

Mallone said a development like that means business for him.

“Anything like that will bring tons of business to this area,” said Mallone.

Three floors high with bars, restaurants and parking.

But for that to happen, it will have to get approval from the town.

Times Square property owners are presenting their plan to the community on Tuesday night at Diamond Head Resort.

The Fort Myers Beach town council said they would be there.

Wednesday, a consulting firm that the town hired will be presenting six more renderings for public discussion. That meeting will happen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Trying to get people to agree on anything is difficult in today’s day and age; doesn’t matter what it is,” said Mallone.

Once the property owners and town agree on a plan, there will still be a long road ahead.

“It’s gonna be a mess for a while, just like any project under construction,” said Mallone.

But Mallone is just grateful they are rebuilding it.

What the future holds for Times Square will take some time, but at least the proposal phase is in full swing.