FEMA assistance deadline for Charlotte County ends in November

Residents of Charlotte County whose employment was affected by Hurricane Idalia can be eligible for FEMA assistance, but the deadline is rapidly approaching.

Those who qualify for the Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program will cover unemployment from Sept. 3 through Mar. 2, 2024. The deadline to apply for this is Monday.

House repair assistance applications are available for homes damaged from Idalia until Nov. 29.

For any questions about the unemployment program, contact the DUA customer service at 833-352-7759 available on weekdays from 8 a.m. through 6:30 p.m.

Applicants can also visit the FEMA website, use the app or call the hotline at 800-621-3362.



