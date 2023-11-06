Firefighter injured while responding to 2-alarm fire in North Naples

A North Collier Fire Department firefighter had to be airlifted as a trauma alert after he was injured while responding to a fire in North Naples.

The firefighter was taken to the Gulf Coast Medical Center, Monday morning.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the North Collier Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire that shut down a road near 536 97th Ave., at around 7 a.m.

The North Collier Fire Department Public Information Officer said the fire was extinguished. However, all lanes on Vanderbilt Drive remain closed. Drone view of the North Naples Fire Department responding to a house fire in Naples. Credit: WINK

According to the PIO, the fire started in a bedroom of the single-story home, with nobody present inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

