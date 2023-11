Credit: WINK News

The 51st annual Boat Show in downtown Fort Myers is preparing for its anticipated return.

This year, guests should expect more than 600 boats on display along the historic downtown Riverfront and over 120 boat manufacturers.

The downtown Convention Center will host plenty of vendors at the boat show with the latest tech and tools.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, and children who are 15 years old or younger are free if they go with a paid adult admission.

