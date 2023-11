Credit: WINK News.

The City of Bonita Springs has a packed holiday event season in downtown Bonita Springs this year.

The City of Bonita Springs will host a free Holiday Stroll event throughout Riverside Park, from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, with the park sparkling with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities.

Holiday music will play throughout the park from dusk to 9 p.m. nightly unless an event is scheduled.

The city will host its annual Holiday in the Park event on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This event is free for the community.

The event will include festivities such as a snow slide and flurries in the park, live entertainment, dance performances, school band performances and a visit from Santa.

During the event on Dec. 5, there will be a road closure on Old U.S. 41 Road between Wilson Street and Ragsdale Street, starting at 3:30 p.m.

The City of Bonita Springs will host a holiday-themed Movies in the Park event on Dec. 8. The animated holiday movie, A Christmas Carol, will be shown.

The movie starts at dusk and is free for the community.