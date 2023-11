Neighbors have many questions after a shooting in Cape Coral on Southeast Eighth Place.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, someone shot at a delivery driver around 9 p.m. Monday.

The police report stated a responding officer encountered a distressed man who told him someone shot at him several times as he sat in his car after a delivery. The man wasn’t injured, but he led police to the home where it happened. Some neighbors witnessed the scene.

“They were using the megaphone to tell someone from inside of the house to come out, showing their hands with their palms up. Someone stepped out. I could see from here that someone walked out of the house towards the police car,” said Carlos Repelin, a neighbor.

The police department said everyone in the house came out and was detained. They also found shell casings in the area.

“There’s a lot of kids that live in the area,” said one neighbor who preferred to not show her face on camera. “To have it be so close to home is definitely a little nerve-wracking. I know a lot of my close next-door neighbors are definitely even more freaked out. They’re thinking of moving possibly because of this.”

WINK News called, emailed and visited the Cape Coral Police Department in person. They said the investigation is active and ongoing, and they’d provide details as they come in.