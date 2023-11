CREDIT: NORTH PORT POLICE DEPARTMENT

A truck on fire led to delays in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Charlotte County.

According to the North Port Police Department, the truck fire caused severe traffic due to one open lane on I-75 at 3 p.m.

Traffic is getting diverted onto Toledo Blade Boulevard until traffic flow improves.

North Port Fire Rescue is assisting authorities at the scene.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.