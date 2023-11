Deputies ambushed in Hillsborough County. CREDIT: HCSO

Authorities are saying two Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies were ambushed and seriously injured by a 28-year-old man.

According to HCSO, deputies went to Dexwell Court in Brandon after a woman called saying she was in fear of her 28-year-old son, Ralph Bouzy.

Deputies tried talking with Bouzy at the scene but he drove away.

Not long after, Bouzy returned to the scene, suddenly ambushing the deputies. A deputy jumped out of the way to avoid getting hit by Bouzy. Continuing toward the deputies, Bouzy sped up toward the deputies standing outside of their marked patrol SUV, violently colliding with both of them.

“There is no other way to describe this other than an ambush,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our deputies put their lives on the line every day to protect this community, and what happened today makes me absolutely sick.”

Corporal Carlos Brito, 39, and deputy Manuel Santos, 31, were treated at Tampa General Hospital for sustaining serious and critical injuries.

Bouzy was tasered after refusing law enforcement commands by a different deputy and taken into custody.

“Corporal Brito and Deputy Santos came to work today committed to making a difference in their community,” added Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Because of this man’s deliberate and intentional actions, their lives, and their family’s lives are changed forever.”

Bouzy is facing attempted murder on a law enforcement officer charges.

This is an active investigation.