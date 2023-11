Steven Campbell Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A Naples man has been arrested and is accused of pulling down his pants and exposing himself in traffic.

Naples Communications Center said on Thursday, a Naples man ran into traffic without clothes on Fifth Avenue South and Gordon River Bridge.

Officers said 68-year-old Steven Grant Campbell was walking without pants on, eastbound on the south side of the bridge.

Campbell then threw a pair of tennis shoes and other clothing items from his hands over the railing into Naples Bay.

When officers attempted to stop Campbell, he turned around and started walking in the opposite direction.

They said Campbell began jogging and continued until stopping at Fifth Avenue South, where he stopped and sat at an empty table.

Officers ultimately restrained Campbell and transported him to the Naples Jail Center.

He faces charges for disorderly conduct and resisting officers without violence.