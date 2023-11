The holidays can be stressful, as Thanksgiving approaches and the December holidays soon after, the expectation for perfection can oftentimes feel insurmountable.

If you have children with mental health conditions or behavioral concerns, even favorite traditions can turn into a test of stamina and patience.

WINK News Anchors Corey Lazar and Taylor Petras sat down with Krissy Yanes, a parenting educator and resilience specialist for NAMI, Collier County’s free children’s program, to talk about how to provide some stability for children during the holidays.

Watch the interview above.