Roland Davis (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

The State Attorney’s Office filed an order to drop murder charges on one of the most notorious cold cases in Charlotte County history after the man indicted for it died on death row waiting execution for another murder case.

On Monday, the State Attorney’s Office filed an order to drop murder charges for 70-year-old Roland Davis.

He was charged by a grand jury with the 1990 murder of Sharon Gill. However, Davis died from a medical condition in an Ohio prison while on death row, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Gill was 42 years old when her daughter found her dead in the master bedroom, stabbed 39 times.